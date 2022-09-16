Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Short Interest Update

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 366.7% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Disco Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Disco stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.82. 15,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,457. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.65. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.14. Disco has a twelve month low of $42.64 and a twelve month high of $64.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Disco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

About Disco

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. The company's precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

Featured Articles

