DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) Short Interest Update

DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,100 shares, a growth of 61.9% from the August 15th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of DFDS A/S from 390.00 to 400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Get DFDS A/S alerts:

DFDS A/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DFDDF remained flat at $54.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday. DFDS A/S has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $54.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.55.

About DFDS A/S

DFDS A/S provides logistics solutions in Denmark and internationally. The company operates through Ferry and Logistics divisions. The Ferry division operates ferry routes in and around Europe transporting freight units, primarily trailers and passengers, as well as offers port terminal services. This division provides ferry services primarily to forwarders and hauliers, as well as manufacturers of heavy industrial goods, such as automotive, forest and paper products, metals, and chemicals; and operates passenger ships for passengers with own cars, mini cruises, business conferences, refuse derived fuel, and tour operators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DFDS A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFDS A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.