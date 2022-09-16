DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) Short Interest Update

DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,100 shares, a growth of 61.9% from the August 15th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of DFDS A/S from 390.00 to 400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.
OTCMKTS:DFDDF remained flat at $54.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday. DFDS A/S has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $54.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.55.
DFDS A/S provides logistics solutions in Denmark and internationally. The company operates through Ferry and Logistics divisions. The Ferry division operates ferry routes in and around Europe transporting freight units, primarily trailers and passengers, as well as offers port terminal services. This division provides ferry services primarily to forwarders and hauliers, as well as manufacturers of heavy industrial goods, such as automotive, forest and paper products, metals, and chemicals; and operates passenger ships for passengers with own cars, mini cruises, business conferences, refuse derived fuel, and tour operators.
