Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DLAKY. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €7.25 ($7.40) to €7.80 ($7.96) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.00 ($8.16) to €7.50 ($7.65) in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.50 ($8.67) to €9.50 ($9.69) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Lufthansa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.28.

Deutsche Lufthansa Price Performance

Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $11.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average of $6.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa ( OTCMKTS:DLAKY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

