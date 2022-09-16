Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 69.4% from the August 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 354,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have commented on DBOEY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Deutsche Börse from €164.00 ($167.35) to €178.00 ($181.63) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Deutsche Börse to €196.10 ($200.10) in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Deutsche Börse from €182.00 ($185.71) to €173.00 ($176.53) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Deutsche Börse from €200.00 ($204.08) to €210.00 ($214.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.73.
Deutsche Börse Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DBOEY remained flat at $17.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 55,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,083. The firm has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. Deutsche Börse has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $18.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.98.
About Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deutsche Börse (DBOEY)
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
- 2 Reasons Netflix Might Have Just Bottomed Out
- Murphy USA Outperforming Other Mid-caps, But Is It A Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.