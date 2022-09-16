Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 69.4% from the August 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 354,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on DBOEY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Deutsche Börse from €164.00 ($167.35) to €178.00 ($181.63) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Deutsche Börse to €196.10 ($200.10) in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Deutsche Börse from €182.00 ($185.71) to €173.00 ($176.53) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Deutsche Börse from €200.00 ($204.08) to €210.00 ($214.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.73.

Deutsche Börse Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DBOEY remained flat at $17.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 55,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,083. The firm has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. Deutsche Börse has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $18.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.98.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse ( OTCMKTS:DBOEY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 27.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Börse will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

