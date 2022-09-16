Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $52.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Citigroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.19.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE C opened at $48.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $43.44 and a 1 year high of $73.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Citigroup

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 196.3% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. grew its stake in Citigroup by 314.5% during the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 71.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.