Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target to $54.00

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Kroger to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Kroger from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kroger from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.89.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of KR stock opened at $47.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Kroger has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kroger will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 31.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 221,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,046,000 after purchasing an additional 24,052 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,318,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,448,000 after purchasing an additional 132,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 28,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.