Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 69.2% from the August 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Deswell Industries Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of DSWL stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.10. 7,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,645. Deswell Industries has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $5.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average of $3.37.
Deswell Industries Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deswell Industries (DSWL)
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
- 2 Reasons Netflix Might Have Just Bottomed Out
- Murphy USA Outperforming Other Mid-caps, But Is It A Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Deswell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deswell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.