Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 69.2% from the August 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Deswell Industries Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of DSWL stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.10. 7,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,645. Deswell Industries has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $5.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average of $3.37.

Deswell Industries Company Profile

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling.

