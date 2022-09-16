DerivaDAO Achieves Market Cap of $16.96 Million (DDX)

DerivaDAO (DDX) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. DerivaDAO has a market cap of $16.96 million and approximately $64,756.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00003339 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 159.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,007.66 or 0.30858106 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 569.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00103458 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005136 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005137 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.58 or 0.00850494 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

DerivaDAO Coin Profile

DerivaDAO’s genesis date was December 4th, 2020. DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex.

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DDX is the native token of DerivaDEX. DDX is used to govern the project via the DerivaDAO. DDX is also used for fee reductions and for staking opportunities.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DerivaDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DerivaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

