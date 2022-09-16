Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.60-$7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $101.20 billion-$103.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $106.20 billion. Dell Technologies also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.53-$1.79 EPS.

Shares of DELL stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.69. 107,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,896,738. The stock has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.56. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $36.74 and a 52-week high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.47 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 305.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.33.

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,106,947.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 343,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,822,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,106,947.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 343,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,822,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

