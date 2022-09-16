Delek US (NYSE:DK) PT Lowered to $46.00 at Piper Sandler

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Delek US from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet raised Delek US from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Delek US from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Delek US to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Delek US to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.09.

Get Delek US alerts:

Delek US Stock Down 4.2 %

NYSE DK opened at $26.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.53 and a 200-day moving average of $25.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.51. Delek US has a 52 week low of $14.07 and a 52 week high of $35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Delek US Cuts Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $1.93. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delek US will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.63%.

Institutional Trading of Delek US

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Delek US by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delek US during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Delek US by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 346,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 16,481 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Delek US by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,239,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,555,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Delek US by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 73,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 45,812 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delek US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.