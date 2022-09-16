Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 18,263 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 122,429 shares.The stock last traded at $56.91 and had previously closed at $58.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Delek Logistics Partners Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.70. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 2.24.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

Delek Logistics Partners ( NYSE:DKL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $266.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.67 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 145.45% and a net margin of 18.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Reuven Spiegel sold 500 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $30,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,952.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Reuven Spiegel sold 500 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $30,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,952.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Brown III sold 8,000 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $479,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek Logistics Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 28.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,149,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,003,000 after purchasing an additional 256,048 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 15.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after acquiring an additional 26,425 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the second quarter valued at $1,187,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 27.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 19,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the second quarter valued at $652,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and refined products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

Featured Articles

