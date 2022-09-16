Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Takes Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NET traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,490,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.16. The firm has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.98 and a beta of 1.10. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.96 and a 1-year high of $221.64.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $234.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.52 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $2,637,010.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $2,637,010.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 320,304 shares of company stock worth $20,817,806 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NET shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

