Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Invests $1.82 Million in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 13,059 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,000. Boeing accounts for about 1.1% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in Boeing by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 486.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 6,975 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,751,506 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $553,934,000 after purchasing an additional 97,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 505.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,645 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 9,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.06.

Boeing Trading Down 4.5 %

NYSE BA traded down $6.79 on Friday, reaching $142.99. 134,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,240,891. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.35. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $233.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.