Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Has $224,000 Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 96.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47,504 shares during the quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TIP. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Clarity Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 14,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 7,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $109.92. 69,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,329,540. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.33. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.07 and a 1-year high of $131.37.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

