Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Cuts Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. reduced its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 200.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 2,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. 79.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ROK traded down $8.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $237.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,164. The stock has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $354.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $237.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.33. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $219.00 target price on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.29.

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

