Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $22.78, but opened at $21.61. Day One Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $22.37, with a volume of 2,562 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Julie Papanek Grant sold 51,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $1,171,770.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,418,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,215,147.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Xi L.P. Canaan sold 106,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $2,512,708.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,469,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,246,924.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Papanek Grant sold 51,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $1,171,770.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,418,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,215,147.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 319,007 shares of company stock worth $7,304,028 in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DAWN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Wedbush raised their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.79.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 163.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,826,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,196,000 after buying an additional 4,232,055 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5,969.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,894,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,912,000 after buying an additional 1,863,325 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 68.3% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,512,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,674 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,060,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,502 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 59.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,465,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,130,000 after purchasing an additional 922,521 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

