Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Director Julie Papanek Grant Sells 51,281 Shares

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) Director Julie Papanek Grant sold 51,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $1,171,770.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,418,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,215,147.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Julie Papanek Grant also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 13th, Julie Papanek Grant sold 87,647 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $2,138,586.80.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ DAWN traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.78. 639,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,097. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.72. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.11). Analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAWN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 163.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,826,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,196,000 after buying an additional 4,232,055 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5,969.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,894,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,912,000 after buying an additional 1,863,325 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 68.3% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,512,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,867,000 after buying an additional 1,425,674 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,060,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,116,000 after buying an additional 1,094,502 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 59.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,465,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,130,000 after buying an additional 922,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

