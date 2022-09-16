Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.22.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $74.20 on Monday. Darling Ingredients has a twelve month low of $55.71 and a twelve month high of $87.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.20.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 20.34%. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAR. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,617,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,115,000 after acquiring an additional 61,858 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1,257.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,126,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822,875 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,044,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,368 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 20.9% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,017,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,764,000 after acquiring an additional 521,105 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 17.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,874,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,893,000 after acquiring an additional 432,025 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

