Darlene Noci Sells 4,200 Shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Stock

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) insider Darlene Noci sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $76,188.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Darlene Noci also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 24th, Darlene Noci sold 1,604 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $27,316.12.
- On Friday, July 15th, Darlene Noci sold 3,782 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $65,390.78.
- On Monday, July 18th, Darlene Noci sold 100 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $1,707.00.
- On Thursday, July 7th, Darlene Noci sold 16,800 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $295,848.00.
Nuvalent Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NUVL traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.68. 541,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,768. The company has a market cap of $854.19 million, a PE ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 1.12. Nuvalent, Inc. has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $38.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.33.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Nuvalent in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvalent
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Nuvalent by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Nuvalent by 9,445.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,457,000 after acquiring an additional 387,542 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Nuvalent by 72.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Nuvalent by 65.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 57.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 16,726 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nuvalent Company Profile
Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.
