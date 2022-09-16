DAO Maker Trading Down 5.5% This Week (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 15th. One DAO Maker coin can currently be purchased for $1.68 or 0.00008518 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DAO Maker has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAO Maker has a market cap of $154.59 million and $3.22 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 532.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,780.85 or 0.19180546 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005073 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.77 or 0.00840955 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00021054 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker was first traded on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 coins and its circulating supply is 92,074,259 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is the governance token of the DAO Maker Ecosystem built on Ethereum, allowing holders to govern the ecosystem. The DAO Maker Token aims to create a decentralized ecosystem, enabling a go-to platform for retail venture investing in equity and tokens.DAO Maker creates growth technologies and funding frameworks for startups, while simultaneously reducing risks for investors.”

