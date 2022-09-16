Daniel Kim Halyk Purchases 5,000 Shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) Director Daniel Kim Halyk bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.10 per share, with a total value of C$35,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,865,000 shares in the company, valued at C$13,241,500.

Daniel Kim Halyk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 31st, Daniel Kim Halyk bought 10,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.45 per share, with a total value of C$74,500.00.

On Thursday, August 25th, Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 2,400 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,320.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 7,600 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,060.00.

TOT traded down C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.07. 33,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,809. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.83. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 1-year low of C$4.25 and a 1-year high of C$9.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.08. The company has a market cap of C$297.70 million and a PE ratio of 22.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. Total Energy Services’s payout ratio is 18.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TOT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Total Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Total Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on Total Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

