Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Danaher by 1,236.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after buying an additional 9,568 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 2,224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Danaher stock traded down $3.17 on Friday, reaching $278.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,108. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $331.68. The company has a market cap of $202.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $279.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.86.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.78%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179 in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.45.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

