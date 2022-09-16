Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Daktronics Stock Performance
DAKT opened at $2.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.56. Daktronics has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $131.95 million, a P/E ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 0.83.
Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.14). Daktronics had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 1.32%.
Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor light emitting diodes (LED) video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.
