Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

DAKT opened at $2.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.56. Daktronics has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $131.95 million, a P/E ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.14). Daktronics had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 1.32%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DAKT. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daktronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,350,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Daktronics by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,775,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after acquiring an additional 435,827 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Daktronics by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,179,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after buying an additional 368,099 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Daktronics by 191.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 511,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 335,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Daktronics by 38.4% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,205,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 334,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.68% of the company’s stock.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor light emitting diodes (LED) video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

