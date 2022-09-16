Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Dakota Gold (NYSE:DCGet Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a speculative buy rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock.

Shares of DC stock opened at 3.39 on Monday. Dakota Gold has a 52-week low of 2.78 and a 52-week high of 8.47.

Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Homestake Paleoplacer, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, and South Lead/Whistler Gulch projects located Homestake District, South Dakota.

