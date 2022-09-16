Daiwa Capital Markets Lowers TIS (OTCMKTS:TISNF) to Neutral

Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of TIS (OTCMKTS:TISNF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TISNF. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TIS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of TIS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

TIS Stock Performance

Shares of TIS stock opened at $28.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.35. TIS has a 1 year low of $28.30 and a 1 year high of $28.66.

About TIS

TIS Inc provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Service IT Business, BPO, Financial IT Services, Industrial IT Services, and Other segments. The Service IT Business segment provides knowledge-intensive IT services to create universalized template-oriented solutions, such as default configuration and ERP for clients.

