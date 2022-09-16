D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Bought by Stolper Co

Stolper Co increased its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,447 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Stolper Co’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 26,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $308,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,233.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,025.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $308,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE DHI traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.50. The company had a trading volume of 119,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,473. The company has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 0.84. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.25 and a 1-year high of $110.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.63.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on DHI shares. Barclays cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.14.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

