Currency Exchange International (TSE:CXI) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.25

Currency Exchange International, Corp. (TSE:CXI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$20.25 and last traded at C$19.80, with a volume of 23529 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.30.

Currency Exchange International Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$127.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.28.

Get Currency Exchange International alerts:

Currency Exchange International (TSE:CXI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$16.92 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Currency Exchange International, Corp. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Currency Exchange International

Currency Exchange International, Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the money service and payment businesses in the United States and Canada. It offers financial institutions, international wire payments, foreign check clearing, foreign bank note exchange, and foreign draft issuance solutions; corporate, hedge and risk management, and international payment solutions; and international traveler's, foreign currency exchange, bitcoin and ether cryptocurrencies, gold bullion coins and bars, multi-currency cash passport, and American Express traveler's cheque solutions.

Further Reading

