CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BTIG Research set a $24.00 target price on CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I raised their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James began coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised CTO Realty Growth from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CTO Realty Growth has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.
CTO Realty Growth Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of CTO traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.78. The stock had a trading volume of 115,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. The firm has a market cap of $362.31 million, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.68. CTO Realty Growth has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $23.07.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTO. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter worth about $49,000. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 107.7% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 94.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the second quarter worth about $96,000. 20.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).
