CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BTIG Research set a $24.00 target price on CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I raised their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James began coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised CTO Realty Growth from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CTO Realty Growth has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Shares of CTO traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.78. The stock had a trading volume of 115,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. The firm has a market cap of $362.31 million, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.68. CTO Realty Growth has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $23.07.

In other CTO Realty Growth news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 6,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.93 per share, for a total transaction of $115,530.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 913,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,458,478.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other CTO Realty Growth news, Director Robert Blakeslee Gable bought 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,767.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,616.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 6,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.93 per share, with a total value of $115,530.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 913,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,458,478.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 16,296 shares of company stock worth $286,756 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTO. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter worth about $49,000. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 107.7% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 94.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the second quarter worth about $96,000. 20.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

