CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Short Interest Up 36.9% in August

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 36.9% from the August 15th total of 737,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 221,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSGS shares. TheStreet downgraded CSG Systems International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

CSG Systems International Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSGS traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.64. 407,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 0.80. CSG Systems International has a 52-week low of $45.23 and a 52-week high of $66.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.57.

CSG Systems International Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.71%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in CSG Systems International during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in CSG Systems International by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in CSG Systems International in the first quarter worth $357,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in CSG Systems International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 704,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,792,000 after purchasing an additional 14,102 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSG Systems International in the first quarter worth $1,223,000. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

