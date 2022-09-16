Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Gap Down to $31.81

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.81, but opened at $30.46. Cryoport shares last traded at $30.04, with a volume of 978 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cryoport from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Cryoport Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 13.69, a current ratio of 14.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $64.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 125.96% and a negative return on equity of 14.43%. Cryoport’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Hariri sold 2,000 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $86,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,467.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert J. Hariri sold 2,000 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $86,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,467.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Berman sold 2,708 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $116,579.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,615,089.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cryoport

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. abrdn plc purchased a new position in Cryoport in the 4th quarter worth about $37,949,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Cryoport by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 948,578 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,115,000 after acquiring an additional 516,197 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cryoport by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,228,313 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $112,700,000 after acquiring an additional 485,972 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Cryoport by 1,965.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 466,700 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $16,292,000 after acquiring an additional 444,100 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cryoport by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,661,069 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $57,632,000 after acquiring an additional 374,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

