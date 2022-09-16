Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) Short Interest Down 63.3% in August

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a drop of 63.3% from the August 15th total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown ElectroKinetics by 139.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 865,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 504,986 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 451,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics by 13.5% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 417,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 49,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics during the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.15% of the company’s stock.

Crown ElectroKinetics Price Performance

Crown ElectroKinetics stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.33. The stock had a trading volume of 141,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,424. Crown ElectroKinetics has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $4.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.08.

About Crown ElectroKinetics

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. develops and sells optical switching films. The company also focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.

