Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 350,386 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 350,386 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $36,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ACT Advisors LLC. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 4,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 45,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,936,000 after buying an additional 15,257 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 85,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,366,000 after buying an additional 30,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 723,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,143,000 after buying an additional 504,363 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB stock opened at $104.58 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.21 and a 1-year high of $117.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.49.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

