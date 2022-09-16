Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Reduces Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 23,468 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $669,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,088 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 17,015 shares during the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 12,015 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 344,977 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,352,000 after purchasing an additional 28,464 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wedbush raised their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.71.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.20. The stock had a trading volume of 128,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,768,529. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $117.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.