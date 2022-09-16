Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Purchases 102 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth approximately $1,515,281,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $1,117,096,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $786,930,000 after acquiring an additional 518,349 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,783,000 after buying an additional 491,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,074,862,000 after buying an additional 306,106 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $560.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

ServiceNow Stock Down 2.5 %

In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total value of $1,238,152.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,699,536. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $1,238,152.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,256 shares of company stock worth $14,019,372 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock traded down $10.70 on Friday, reaching $424.85. 6,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,913. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $459.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $484.43. The company has a market capitalization of $85.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 478.63, a PEG ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $406.47 and a twelve month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.