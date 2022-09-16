Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $41.13 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 1.4% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $41,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth $34,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth $35,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.45.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 over the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $280.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $203.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $331.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $279.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

