Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $3.71 Million Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CBRE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group to $96.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.20.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

CBRE stock traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.99. 9,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,369,415. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.68 and a 52 week high of $111.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.38.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Stories

