Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $22.93 Million Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 356,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $22,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Amphenol by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 66,314 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after buying an additional 6,501 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $578,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of APH opened at $72.07 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APH. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.90.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,101. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

