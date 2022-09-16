Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Grows Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $17,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $418,981,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7,930.7% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,713,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,520,000 after buying an additional 3,667,087 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,693,036,000 after buying an additional 2,109,486 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,333.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,049,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,484,000 after buying an additional 1,109,278 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $93.20 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $88.53 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.37.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

