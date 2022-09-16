Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 620,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,578 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises 1.9% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Fiserv worth $55,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 242.7% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.54.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,686,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,686,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,706 shares of company stock valued at $5,366,896 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $103.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $111.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.30.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

