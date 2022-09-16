Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Acquires 1,736 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $29,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 720.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 60.9% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.60.

NYSE:MMC opened at $156.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.80 and a 12 month high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were given a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

