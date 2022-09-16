Credit Suisse Group Trims dormakaba (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) Target Price to CHF 590

dormakaba (OTCMKTS:DRRKF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 677 to CHF 590 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

dormakaba Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DRRKF opened at $467.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $467.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $510.33. dormakaba has a 1-year low of $467.00 and a 1-year high of $467.00.

About dormakaba

dormakaba Holding AG provides access and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through Access Solutions AMER, Access Solutions APAC, Access Solutions DACH, Access Solutions EMEA, and Key?&?Wall Solutions segments. It offers door hardware products, such as door closer systems, door locks, and escape route systems; and entrance systems, including sliding, revolving, swing doors, as well as sensor barriers and personal interlocks.

