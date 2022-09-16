Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) a GBX 550 Price Target

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) received a GBX 550 ($6.65) target price from equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 215.19% from the stock’s current price.

BP.B has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 530 ($6.40) price target on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 500 ($6.04) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 472 ($5.70) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 420 ($5.07) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 525 ($6.34) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares stock opened at GBX 174.50 ($2.11) on Friday. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a 1 year low of GBX 166 ($2.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 197 ($2.38). The firm has a market cap of £34.91 billion and a PE ratio of -2.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 176.45 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 175.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

