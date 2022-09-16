Cox Capital Mgt LLC Has $4.50 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up approximately 3.1% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 100.0% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 242.7% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FISV stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.89. 137,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,433,820. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.30. The stock has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $111.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.54.

In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,350,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,706 shares of company stock valued at $5,366,896 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

