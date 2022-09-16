Cox Capital Mgt LLC Has $2.39 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,540 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,346,614,000 after buying an additional 394,289 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in FedEx by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,312,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,046 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in FedEx by 0.3% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,237,477 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,063,020,000 after buying an additional 41,945 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,062,836 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,047,785,000 after buying an additional 153,131 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,754 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $556,512,000 after acquiring an additional 78,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 900 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $304,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena bought 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,803. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE:FDX traded down $45.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.48. 771,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,568,329. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $192.82 and a 12-month high of $266.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.40. The company has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $215.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on FedEx from $288.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on FedEx from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.04.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

