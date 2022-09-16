Cox Capital Mgt LLC Acquires 11,792 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,792 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services comprises approximately 1.9% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $562,481,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11,686.3% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 4,055,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $407,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021,488 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,734,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742,833 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,642,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,474,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,825,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,706,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050,900 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:FIS traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.03. 132,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,660,607. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $126.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.09, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.16.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 136.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on FIS. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 207,240 shares of company stock valued at $18,934,354. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also

