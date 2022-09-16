Cowen Trims NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Target Price to $124.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cowen from $127.00 to $124.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NKE. Citigroup raised shares of NIKE to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. KGI Securities cut NIKE from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $136.42.

NIKE Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $105.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.04. The company has a market cap of $165.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. NIKE has a one year low of $99.53 and a one year high of $179.10.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at $8,312,724.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp increased its stake in NIKE by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,786 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in NIKE by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,282 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,039 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

