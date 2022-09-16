Covington Capital Management Sells 491 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Covington Capital Management trimmed its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $16,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after acquiring an additional 344,832 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after acquiring an additional 224,856 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,935,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,478,000 after acquiring an additional 27,942 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,541,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,952,000 after acquiring an additional 188,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,265,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,467,000 after purchasing an additional 99,864 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of VIG stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,749. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $137.50 and a 52-week high of $172.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.63.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

