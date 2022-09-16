Covington Capital Management Sells 484 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Covington Capital Management decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $60.24. 1,996,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,273,900. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

