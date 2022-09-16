Covington Capital Management Sells 1,502 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Covington Capital Management lessened its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $14,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 25.3% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Price Performance

In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total transaction of $1,044,748.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,236 shares in the company, valued at $11,848,678.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock valued at $393,239,506. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $237.72. The company had a trading volume of 31,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,392. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.46. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.59 and a 1-year high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 48.34%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Articles

