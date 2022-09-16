Covington Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $13,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 101.2% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 333.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2,222.2% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 132.7% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADI traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.21. The company had a trading volume of 103,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088,497. The firm has a market cap of $76.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.50 and a 52-week high of $191.95.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.61.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,357 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,700 shares of company stock worth $8,827,200 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

